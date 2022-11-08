We are looking at showers and a few storms across Southeast Kansas. Nothing severe is expected and the better chance for rain is going to be before noon. Temperatures are mild through Thursday but we will see a sharp contrast by the weekend. High temperatures may struggle to reach 40 by Saturday.

Warmer air is moving into Kansas with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. As a result we will also see a few showers developing. We will continue with the off and on showers through at least midday. We will have a southeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

We are well into the 70s again Wednesday and Thursday. There will be another chance for showers before much colder air slides into the area Friday. This will knock lows down near 20. Highs will only be in the 40s to follow that.