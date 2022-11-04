Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday.

We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a storm system comes together to our northwest. This is producing showers and even some snow across the Rockies. This will begin to bring a few showers into our forecast late tonight into tomorrow morning. This will become more widespread by noon. A few of the storms could produce heavy rain along with damaging wind. This would be mainly during the daytime. The better chance for severe weather appears to be south of Columbus. Then by midnight showers are moving out of the area with cooler conditions coming in for Saturday.

Eventually we will see a breezy south wind setting up for the second part of the weekend. Look for highs to only be in the upper 50s on Saturday. Then we start to warm up again by Monday and Tuesday.