Warmer weather is on the way as we start November. It will be breezy but we’ll see high temperatures reaching the 70s through this week. Then we will see the chance of showers and storms by Friday into Saturday.

Today high pressure starts building in behind the weekend system which will give us a south wind. It may be breezy but we will still see temperatures getting back in the upper 70s. Look for lows near 50 tonight and a southwest wind. Breezy tomorrow with highs still in the 70s. A south and southwest wind will continue on Wednesday with a few guests possibly around 20 miles an hour. That will keep the warm air in place though.

This week look for high temperatures to be in the 70s through Friday. Finally by Friday and Saturday we see the chance for showers in a few storms developing. This will bring in a little cooler weather for next weekend.