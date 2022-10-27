We are looking at some beautiful fall weather over the next few days. It will be a little breezy this afternoon. The possibility of rain will increase Saturday. But the looks to be mainly south of Kansas. Look for warmer weather to return next week with highs in the 70s.

We do have this low across the Western U-S right now. This will start to dive a little farther south today and Friday. This will bring our next chance for rain by Saturday. For this evening, high pressure is going to continue to slide onto the east of us. This will allow the warm weather to stay in place today and tomorrow. It will be a little breezy in the afternoon. We could see a few wind gusts around 25 miles an hour. Look for a high of 65. It will be sunny tomorrow.

We will see clouds beginning to increase by late Friday with the chance for rain beginning to pick up late Friday night into Saturday. This won’t bring a lot of rain but we should see at least some rain south of Joplin. Finally by next week temperatures look to warm up. On Halloween we will be in the upper 60s in the afternoon with lows in the upper 40s.