We are dry for the rest of this week but we are going to see some cooler weather sticking around. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s. It will be cool through the weekend, too.

We do have that northwest wind bringing cooler weather for today but a southeast wind will keep lows in the 40s and highs tomorrow will into the 60s. It’s also dry air so it’s actually eroding away that cloud cover.

Temperatures will still be below average, though. Look for a high of 64 with a northeast wind turning around to the southeast. Through Thursday look for more sunshine, as well. We could see a few clouds late in the day. Futurecast tries to give us a few isolated showers by Thursday night. I think the air will be too dry for much of that.

We stay cool through the upcoming weekend. Highs will only make it into the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Halloween looks to be dry with highs in the 60s.