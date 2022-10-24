Once again we have scattered showers moving across Southeast Kansas today. This will taper off during the afternoon but we could see a half inch of additional rain. Otherwise look for cooler weather for this week.

We do have a very strong area of low pressure moving across the Northern Plains. This is tapping into the Gulf of Mexico for good fetch of moisture the showers and storms. Behind this we are going to see a cooler north wind today. Lows tonight should all be in the 30s but above freezing. We will see a breezy northwest wind in the afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 50s to around 60. We could see a few wind gusts around 20 miles an hour.

High pressure begins to build in behind this going into Wednesday. This will start to allow a little warmer weather to come in for later this week. Highs will still only be in the 60s though. Look for a chance of rain on Friday. Then Halloween looks to be dry with temperatures in the 60s again.