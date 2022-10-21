We are in for a warm weekend with high temperatures back in the 80s. It will be windy though. We could see a few wind gusts around 25 miles an hour. Otherwise look for rain to pick up early next week.

That south wind will keep temperatures from dropping too much tonight. We have a weak system moving through right now but it is just giving us a few clouds. We have a large ridge of high pressure which is going to be blocking all the activity out west. As a result we are dry through the weekend too. On Futurecast we have a breezy south wind tomorrow afternoon. This will bring an even warmer weather. Look for a high of 83 tomorrow. A south wind could gust to about 25 miles an hour.

For Saturday we will have more of the same. There will be a low moving across the Northern Plains. This will give us a breezy southwind both Saturday and Sunday. Look for temperatures to stay in the 80s through Sunday. Then we see the chance for rain and cooler temperatures early next week.