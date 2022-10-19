We are well below freezing this morning but warmer weather returns to Southeast Kansas soon. We will see a warming trend starting by Thursday and Friday. We will even be in the 80s this weekend.

We’ll have a west wind as high pressure moves into the Plains from Canada. This is what’s bringing in much colder air. Also a low that’s making its way across the Great Lakes. Through tonight we will see that high sliding south of us which will give us a west wind allowing for a little warmer weather. In fact that south wind will keep temperatures from falling below freezing. Look for a high of 55 with the west wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour. We will have a breezy southwest wind on Thursday before a week boundary moves through.

This will not really knock temperatures down that much at all though. Look for a high of 71 on Thursday but then 80 for Friday and Saturday. Even breezy and warm on Sunday. Next week it looks like the pattern begins to finally change. This will bring a better chance for rain early next week.