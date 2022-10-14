It will be breezy and warmer across Southeast Kansas today but another cool down comes in later in the weekend. This could set the stage for even some frost as we head into next week.

We will see a southwest wind before sunrise. This will allow for warmer temperatures for a couple of days. Look for highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. We will see a southwest wind that could gust to about 25 miles an hour. This breezy northwest wind is on the backside of an upper low. Look for low temperatures to actually fall down in the 40s overnight.

High pressure slides east of us on Saturday keeping us dry but also allowing for at least another warm day before we see cold air moving in. Look for temperatures to only be in the 50s though by Monday. We will likely see frost Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Temperatures getting close to that freezing mark by then.