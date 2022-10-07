We are looking at a sharp drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Upper 30s are possible Friday night for Chanute and Fort Scott. We will see the chance for rain starting to pick up by the middle of next week.

Future cast shows a few clouds late tonight and into tomorrow. Our forecast is dry though through Tuesday. Look for high temperatures only in the 60s today and Saturday. A northeast wind that could gust to 20 miles an hour. We will only be in the low 60s for Fort Scott and Chanute.

That cooler weather will stay with us into Saturday along with a few clouds. Eventually high pressure will start to give us a south wind by Saturday night which will warm things up a little bit for Sunday. We could even be near 80 a couple of days next week. Look for the chance for rain on Wednesday.