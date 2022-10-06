We are still in the 80s today but cooler weather will be coming in for the weekend. This will knock temperatures down into the 60s for a few days. There are still a few low-end chances for some rain next week.

There’s plenty of cooler weather moving across the Northern Plains right now, too. Otherwise look for a north and northeast wind today. It will be a little breezy Friday with a few gusts near 20 miles an hour after another front moves through. This will be a dry front so no rain is expected. If you suffer from allergies ragweed pollen is still high.

We reinforce this cooler weather through Friday with another front moving through, as well. We will see high temperatures only in the 60s Friday and Saturday. We start to warm up a little bit again next week. There’s a chance for some rain on Monday and again on Wednesday.