We are looking at a mild weekend and even into next week temperatures will still be near 80 for highs. It should start to cool down the late in the week.

We will see a northeast wind by this afternoon as another storm system is making its way across the Rockies. This cooler weather is going to stay locked up to the north of us through the weekend. In fact all the active weather is going to stay west of the Rockies and on the East Coast. Look for a high of 78 tomorrow with a light northeast wind.

Our forecast is going to stay dry for the next several days though. Look for highs and low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we start to cool down by Thursday and Friday. We could see highs only in the 60s by next weekend.