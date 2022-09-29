The mild weather continues across the Southeast Kansas today. We will see this into the weekend. We have a couple of cool nights ahead of us as well. We could be in the low 40s tonight around Fort Scott. The dry weather will continue into next week.

There is a low parked to the west of us but there’s no moisture for it to work with. This is resulting in clear skies and cool conditions. This will still cause widespread damage across parts of Florida.

Forecast for today is breezy with a southeast wind in the afternoon. High pressure will move across the Great Lakes which will just reestablish the dryer in place. Look for a high tomorrow around 76 with a breezy southeast wind. It will only be around 80 and Parsons and upper 70s in Pittsburg. Through the weekend look for highs to be in the upper 70s to around 80 with lows in the 40s. We may see a few clouds next week but the forecast is still very dry.