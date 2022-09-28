We are looking at plenty of sunshine this week. Temperatures will be fairly mild though. We could see a few nights with lows down into the low 40s for Fort Scott and Iola. It warms up to around 80 though by the weekend. Unfortunately the dry weather will continue. Another shot of cool air is coming in from the northeast for tomorrow.

Look for a high of 77 in Pittsburg and Columbus with a few wind gusts around 20 miles an hour. We will still have a breezy East and Southeast wind on Thursday. Temperatures will stay mild though. The next few nights we will have lows in the 40s, too. By the weekend we are close to 80 for highs but still not bad to start the month of October.