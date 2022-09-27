We are in for some very fall like weather this week across Southeast Kansas. We will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be only in the 70s again by mid-week. We have very dry air in place. That tends to cool off quicker at night. As far as any rain, we are going to stay dry this week. The upper flow comes out of the northwest which will keep more Fall-like weather for most of the week.

Th forecast for tomorrow has high pressure sliding south and east of us. This will give us a south wind during the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny though. We will see high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s today and a light South wind. We could reach the upper 80s and parts of Kansas. Through this week look for high temperatures in the mid 70s through Thursday. A few nights were closed in the 40s. Then we warm up a little next weekend but not too bad.