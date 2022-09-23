Fall is officially here but we have a brief warming trend Saturday for Southeast Kansas.

Sunshine returns today. This will allow for a little bit of a warm up. Today’s high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with a light South wind. Will be mostly sunny. If you suffer from allergies Ragweed will be high tomorrow with grass and tree pollen starting to climb again, as well.

By Saturday we have a bit of a south breeze which will warm us up early in the day. But we will see another shot of cooler weather coming in by late afternoon into the evening. This will not temperatures down again for Sunday. Look for a high of 83 Sunday. Into next week we will see highs near 80 with lows in the 50s each night.