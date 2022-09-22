We are seeing a boundary more through Southeast Kansas. We won’t see much rain with this but a few showers are possible. Futurecast shows this sliding through the area late tonight. The showers will be possible mainly early in the day. Look for highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with a northeast wind. It could gust to about 25 miles an hour. We will still have a few clouds into the area on Friday but a south wind will allow warmer temperatures to start to return for just a few days. Look for a high of 90 on Saturday but then only near 80 into next week.