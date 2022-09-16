It is going to be a warm weekend. It will be a bit breezy each afternoon as well. We could see a few wind gusts around 20 miles an hour. Then we are dry through next week. Look for 90s by the time we get into the middle part of next week as well.

We have a ridge of high pressure that is keeping everything bottled up just to our west. Future cast shows this remaining to the West as well. We will have a south wind tomorrow with just a few clouds in the afternoon. Before high of 88 with the south wind that could gusts to 20 miles an hour. So far ragweed and grass pollen are high but the UV index is starting to drop as well. Through Saturday we see a breezy south wind too.

Temperatures will actually reach the low 90s Saturday afternoon. Then we are in the mid-90s Sunday and monday. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day out of the next week.