It is still going to be warm across Southeast Kansas but changes arrive by tonight. This could bring a few isolated showers after midnight but this will be gone by Sunday morning. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s.

Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a few showers coming in with that as well. We don’t begin to see that change until tomorrow afternoon. We will start to see a north wind with cooler weather coming in by tomorrow night. We’ll see sunshine for most of today with highs near 90 and a light north wind.

Then we see that cool down coming in. Highs will only be in the mid 70s. It starts to warm up a little bit again next week what temperature is possibly near 90 again.