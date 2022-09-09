We are still going to be warm through Saturday but some changes are coming in later in the weekend. The forecast is mostly dry for Southeast Kansas but we could see a stray shower Saturday night. That cooler weather starts to arrive by Sunday with highs only in the 70s.

We are seeing a southeast wind ahead of the next system that will move in over the weekend. That is already bringing cooler weather across the rockies. High temperatures have only been around 60 in Billings. Futurecast keeps all the rain to the west of us for the most part. We will see a light southeast wind by late tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s for Parsons and Chanute. Upper 80s for Pittsburg and Columbus. Then the clouds begin to increase late Saturday. We could see a few stray showers by Saturday night. This would mainly be to the west of us though.

By Sunday high temperatures will only be in the low 70s. Next week we’ll see some cool night time lows. We start to warm up a little bit by late week.