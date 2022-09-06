We have a northeast wind through Tuesday. This will keep the cooler conditions coming in behind a low in Arkansas. This is where all the rain is going to stay focused tonight. Futurecast keeps us dry across Southeast Kansas, too.

We will see Lows actually dropping into the 60s tonight. Tomorrow’s high will be a little warmer than today at about 88. Patchy fog early and then mostly sunny with the northeast wind. Through Wednesday we stay dry with just a few clouds. There will be a passing system through the Northern Plains. It will be very dry here so there’s no moisture to work with. Maybe just a few clouds. Through this week look for highs in the upper 80s but Lows in the low 60s.

It does start to warm up a little more as we get closer to the weekend. By next week we should start to see temperatures cooling off nicely during the night.