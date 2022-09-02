A few spotty showers are possible again Friday afternoon. Then we should be dry for the weekend.

We will have a light Southeast wind today but we are dry for most of Southeast Kansas with just an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a Southeast wind at 5 miles an hour.

Into Saturday there could be a stray shower early in the day but most of the weekend is going to be dry. Temperatures are going to stay close to average through the weekend. We will see highs in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions still on Labor Day. We will begin to see the chance for rain and storms picking up by Tuesday.