We will notice less humidity though today but temperatures will still be near 90 though even into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine is in store with light winds out of the northeast.

High pressure will be sending in that dryer air for tomorrow, as well. That means even though we top out in the low nineties, it won’t be quite so muggy. A Northeast wind at 5 miles an hour.

By Thursday afternoon a few clouds increase but showers will be remaining to the West. Through the weekend we see temperatures in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day looks dry too with high temperature still near 90 degrees.