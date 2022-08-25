The warmer weather is making a return to Southeast Kansas this week. We will also start to see the humidity on The rise by late Friday into saturday. Then we will start to see better chances for rain by Sunday.

We also have lower humidity tonight and tomorrow. There is another boundary to the north of us that will start to move in our direction by late week. Until then though we will see I mostly sunny sky tomorrow with just a few clouds increasing late. That next boundary will still be near Kansas city. We stay dry Friday with a high of 92. We will have a Southeast wind turning around to the northeast.

This weekend will be mostly dry with the chance for showers picking up Sunday. And we should see cooler weather next week.