Rainy Sunday with a Cooldown by the New Work Week

As we head into the new work week, temperatures are going to be cooler than average as a strong cold front comes through tomorrow. With the cold front, winds are going to increase from the southwest and turn northward with gusts up to 30 mph. A Wind Advisory is possible tomorrow, but more than likely there will not be an advisory. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 50’s, but by the new work week temperatures will only rise to the mid 40’s. This will occur for several days with mostly cloudy conditions. By midweek, we could see another system come through the four states bringing chances for rain and maybe snow showers. So far, the likelihood is low, but as we head closer to Wednesday chances will likely increase. Temperatures should remain consistent in the mid 40’s for the whole week.