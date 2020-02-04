Rain Tomorrow then Snow for Wednesday; 2-4 inches possible

I hope everyone enjoyed the sunshine and warmth since we won’t be seeing it anytime soon. Currently, there is a cold front sitting over southeast Kansas that’s causing temperatures to fall down into the 40’s. Everyone else is still seeing 60 degree weather, but as we head into tomorrow the cold front will move through. Tomorrow’s high will only reach the 40’s with a solid chance for rain. Rain will be prominent throughout the day, but by late afternoon into the evening hours the rain will convert into freezing rain then eventually snow. Weather models are indicating two to four inches of snow mainly for southwest Missouri and northeast Oklahoma. By Thursday, the system will be out of the area and we should see sunshine again, but with colder highs. Highs will only reach the upper 30’s for Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures will rise back up to seasonal average.