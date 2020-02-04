Rain Tomorrow then Snow for Wednesday; 2-4 inches possible

As we reached the 60's today, this will come to an end during the overnight hours as a cold front makes its way through the four states. Some areas in southeast Kansas are already seeing the effects of the cold front with temperatures in the 40's. By early Tuesday morning, temperatures will dramatically fall down to the 30's as the cold front stalls out. This will give us the best chance for rain tomorrow as temperatures are warm enough for rain. By late afternoon into the evening hours on Tuesday, the rain will convert to freezing rain then to snow. By Wednesday, another system will come through from the southwest giving us a chance for more snow. Weather models are indicating between two to four inches of snow. The majority of the accumulation will fall in southwest Missouri and northeast Oklahoma. Southeast Kansas looks to receive two or three inches. By late in the week, temperatures will slowly warm back up to seasonal average with mostly sunny conditions.