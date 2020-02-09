Rain & Possible T-Storms Tomorrow; Cooler Temps for the Week

For a Saturday, it was definitely a pleasant day with clear skies and temperatures in the 50’s. This for sure helped melt away the remaining snowfall in the four states. Unfortunately, we have another system coming into the four states tomorrow. This will bring colder temperatures, rain, and even possible thunderstorms. With the southerly winds bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, this will help initiate the rain and storms tomorrow. As a strong cold front approaches from the northwest, winds will increase to possibly 30 mph. A Wind Advisory is possible tomorrow, but it looks to be unlikely. As the cold front moves across the four states, temperatures will fall down to the mid 40’s for several days. Then, our next system could come through Wednesday bringing rain and maybe even some snow showers. The chances look to be relatively low, but chances will probably increase closer to Wednesday.