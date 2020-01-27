Rain/Light Snow Showers Tuesday; Brief Cooldown then Warming Back Up

For the new work week, we will continue to see warmer than average temperatures with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will reach back into the 50’s for the majority of the viewing area with mostly clear skies, but by late afternoon clouds will increase making tomorrow night mostly cloudy. By Tuesday, another system will come through the four states bringing chances for rain and even some brief snow showers. The best chance for snow showers looks to be early morning hours. Accumulation looks to be very small if anything. Southeast Kansas looks to have the best chance to see some snow showers. Behind the system, we will see a brief cooldown with seasonal temperatures for Wednesday. By Thursday into the weekend, temperatures will warm back up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with on and off clouds.