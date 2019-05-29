Rain Ending Tonight, Drying Out Through Saturday
Joplin, MO - Scattered showers taper off Wednesday evening with dry air moving in overnight. We'll see a drying trend Thursday through Saturday with rain possible again Sunday afternoon.
