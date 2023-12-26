Much of Missouri can expect some kind of wintry mix tomorrow; Be it rain or snow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Much of the Show-Me-State can expect some kind of wintry mix Wednesday, and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is telling drivers to plan ahead.

Wet and wintry conditions are forecasted to impact commutes December 27 for much of mid-Missouri and northward into Iowa. Motorists should prepare to see up to two inches of snowy mix and slush.

Residents in southern Missouri can expect their share of precipitation as well with a mix of rain and snow possible.

MoDOT is urging drivers to observe conditions in the morning and plan accordingly by leaving earlier than normal and slowing down. Bridges and overpasses should be treated with extra care.

Crews with MoDOT will work to keep roads clear via snowplows. Should you see one, you’re asked to give workers plenty of room and to never tailgate.

Road conditions are also visible through MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map here.