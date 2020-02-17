Possible Showers Tomorrow with a Chilly Week Ahead

As we finish the weekend, temperatures look to be mild for this time of year. For Monday, temperatures look to be very warm with everyone seeing 60-degree weather. Unfortunately, clouds will stick around for the majority of the day with a minimal chance for showers. There is a system forming over the Rockies that will bring a cold front. This gives us the chance for showers, but since moisture is low in the four states the likelihood is minimal. If any showers form, accumulation will more than likely be non-measurable.

As the system moves through Monday night, winds will shift from the south to the northwest allowing colder air to come through the area. For several upcoming days, a cold high pressure will keep pushing Canadian air into the four states causing highs to only reach the lower to mid 40’s. Clouds will stick around until midweek then we will see some sunshine as we head into next weekend. Lows look to be in the 20’s for the majority of the week.