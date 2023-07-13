PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg is trying to help those who were affected by thunderstorms overnight.

According to city leaders, the Pittsburg Police Department started to receive calls after midnight about the storm. Many of them were due to traffic hazards and weather damages. There were two utility lines down, and the fire department responded to multiple calls for trees that fell on houses and flooded basements. One woman said a tree fell on her home last night.

Viewer submitted photos showing damage at a Pittsburg home caused by storms.

“No we didn’t lose power thankfully, just the tree coming down. We’re very thankful that it went the direction that it would because if you look at it, it should of went just straight onto the house but it kind of went the different direction and that’s the bedroom right there and that’s where my daughter and I were and it would of probably hurt us pretty bad,” said Kassie Cate.

“We’re pretty fortunate we definitely had the five inches in about a hour and a half. So Evergy called gave us their report, they had about 50-60 people that were out of power. Our parks department been very busy, had a lot of big trees down. We’re going to open up the burn site, Friday 8 to 4, and Monday 8 to 4, we’ll take a look at it after that,” said Daron Hall.

Hall suggests that you call City Hall or 911 if you have or see any issues from the storm that haven’t been attended to yet.