Patchy Fog Tomorrow; Spring-Like Weather Coming to the Four States

After seeing rain and snowfall for some areas, the four states definitely deserve a nice day(s). Fortunately, Mother Nature looks to do just that with spring like temperatures and sunny skies headed our way. Before we get there, clouds will continue to linger around the four states for tonight and tomorrow as well. Patchy fog is expected for the morning hours so please slow down if visibility becomes an issue. Highs will be slightly warm up tomorrow with highs in the lower 40’s. There is a weak front coming through the four states Friday afternoon, but moisture is lacking so rainfall is unlikely. By the weekend, the sun will make its return helping us warm up to the 50’s by Saturday and 60’s by Sunday. Our next possible chance for showers will come next week.