One More Warm Day then Rain and Snow Comes into the Four States

I hope everyone had a safe and fun Super Bowl day. I’m sure many of you who watched the game are pleased with the results. For the weather in the four states, things are going to change back to normal very soon. For the new work week, we will see one more warm day with temperatures reaching the upper 60’s and maybe 70’s. Winds will be strong tomorrow possibly reaching the 35 mph. This is helping us stay warm thanks to the southerly winds. Clouds will increase, but the sun should be out for most of the day. By late Monday, a system will be coming through from the northwest giving us a chance for rain Tuesday and snow Wednesday. We could hear a few thunder booms. Accumulation looks to be very minimal with highs only reaching the mid 30’s. By late next week, temperatures will fall back to seasonal average.