Sadly, more snow and rain is yet to come for the four states tomorrow. We do have a Winter Storm Warning for Vernon County in Missouri and Bourbon County in Kansas until December 16th, 2019 at 6 P.M.

We also have a Winter Weather Advisory for Jasper, Barton, Cedar, Dade, and Lawrence County in Missouri; Craig County in Oklahoma; Cherokee, Crawford, Allen, Neosho, Labette, Montgomery, Wilson, and Woodson County in Kansas until December 16th, 2019 at 6 P.M.