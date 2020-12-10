Northern Lights Along the Northern Horizon Over The Four States

From The NOAA NWS Space Weather Prediction Center: “Geomagnetic Storm Watches are in effect from December 9th – 11th, 2020, due to anticipated CME effects. The CME occurred on December 7th, and was associated with a C7 flare from Region 2790. Analysis suggests CME arrival possible late on 9 December, initially resulting in G1 (Minor) storm levels. As CME effects continue, activity is likely to increase, especially if the magnetic field carried with the CME connects well with Earth’s magnetosphere. Therefore, the potential for strong storm levels exists and a G3 (Strong) Watch is in effect for December 10th. CME-related disturbances are forecast to continue into 11 December, likely resulting in G2 (Moderate) storm levels – and another Watch has been issued accordingly. While SWPC forecasters are fairly confident in CME arrival at Earth, timing and geomagnetic storm intensity are less certain.”





What does all of this mean for the Four States?? Well if we look towards the northern Horizon tonight, December 9th, and tomorrow night, December 10th, we could witness the Northern Lights. Now this will be a very weak viewing and this is not a guarantee but the possibility is still there.