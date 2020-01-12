Closings
Mostly Sunny Skies with Warm Temperatures for Several Days

Weather

by: Bo Fogal

Posted: / Updated:

What a crazy weekend! We go from having severe weather, including a few tornadoes, to bitter cold temperatures with snow and ice. Some areas in the northern viewing area saw a couple of inches of snow while everyone else saw a dusting. Since the jet stream was strong, the system moved rather quickly which didn’t allow for significant snowfall. Some areas saw freezing rain as well causing some slippery conditions. For the next several days, we will see mostly sunny skies with above average warmth once again. This will help melt away all the snow and ice over the region. Our next chance for possible showers will come next Thursday.

