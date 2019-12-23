Morning Fog and Continuation of Above Average Warmth; Clouds make a Return

We saw another beautiful day across the four states. Temperatures reached the mid 50’s today. We do have a Dense Fog Advisory for Oklahoma, Kansas, and a few Missouri counties until 10:00 A.M. tomorrow morning, December 23rd. PLEASE slow down if visibility becomes hard to see. Tomorrow will be another similar day with temperatures reaching the 60’s for highs. Clouds will make a return Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 70’s possibly breaking temperature records. For the holiday, it’s looking like a mostly sunny day with temperatures above average.