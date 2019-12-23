Morning Fog and Continuation of Above Average Warmth; Clouds make a Return

The Winter Solstice occurred last night which is when the Earth's axis is tilted away from the sun in the Northern Hemisphere. Even though the Earth is closest to the Sun during this time, we experience the shortest day and longest night. With how its been the last few days, it doesn't feel like the winter season. This trend will continue for several more days during the holiday. Clouds will make a return Tuesday, but temperatures will reach a high in the 70's which could break some records. Our next chance for showers won't come until the end of the holiday week.