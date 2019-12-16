More Snow and Rain Tomorrow, Sunny Skies to come

Sadly, more snow and rain is yet to come for the four states tomorrow. We do have a Winter Storm Warning for Vernon County in Missouri and Bourbon County in Kansas until December 16th, 2019 at 6 P.M.

We also have a Winter Weather Advisory for Jasper, Barton, Cedar, Dade, and Lawrence County in Missouri; Craig County in Oklahoma; Cherokee, Crawford, Allen, Neosho, Labette, Montgomery, Wilson, and Woodson County in Kansas until December 16th, 2019 at 6 P.M.

We could areas receive between one to three inches of snow tomorrow. Areas in the northern viewing area will receive the most snow.

After tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies for several days as high pressure takes over the Midwest. We will warm back up into the 50’s by midweek.