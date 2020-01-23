More Rain and Snow Thursday Afternoon; Warmer Temperatures on the Way

More showers are expected for the four states for the rest of the evening. We could see some patchy fog tomorrow morning, but overcast conditions will continue. Our next chance for rain will come Thursday afternoon as the system up north moves southeast towards the four states. Rain will begin late afternoon then transition into freezing rain and snow by late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Snow accumulation shouldn’t be any greater than two inches. By mid-morning on Friday, the precipitation should be out of the four states, but overcast conditions will continue with northeast winds. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will rise back into the 50’s with some sunny conditions.