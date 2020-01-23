More Rain and Snow Thursday Afternoon; Warmer Temperatures on the Way

Temperatures continue to be bitter cold especially during the overnight hours. This will continue into tonight and tomorrow as well with highs only reaching the lower 30's. Mostly sunny skies will continue with some possible cloud cover coming into the four states by afternoon. The clouds will be brief and be gone by the evening hours. As we head into Tuesday, temperatures finally begin to warm up into the 40's as high pressure moves across the four states changing the wind direction from north to south. By midweek, another system will be coming through giving us a good chance for early morning snow showers and freezing rain. By afternoon, the snow will transition into rain for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as well. By the weekend, temperatures should remain steady in the mid 40's.