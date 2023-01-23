JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest.

Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.

Crews are expected to be out in advance Tuesday night in anticipation of the very wet, and very heavy snow. With that, MoDOT is warning drivers ahead of time to stock their personal vehicles with all the necessary emergency gear.

You can use this article to help you make a checklist of what you’ll need.

Finally, MoDOT reminds drivers to give snowplows or salt trucks plenty of room on the road and to never tailgate or attempt to pass them.

Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones.