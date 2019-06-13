Mild Tonight. Isolated Storms Friday
Joplin, MO - Mild weather continues this evening with lows near 60 tonight. Isolated showers and storms are possible overnight and early Friday but no severe weather is expected. We'll see several rounds of showers and storms through the weekend, mainly at night. Heavy rain is possible at times.
