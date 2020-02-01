Lingering Clouds Tonight but the Big Weekend Looks to be Promising

Who’s ready for the Big Game?! This weekend looks to be very nice with plenty of sunshine and spring temperatures. Strong high pressure ridging is expected this weekend which allows for warmer temperatures to come through the four states. For Saturday, temperatures will reach the mid 50’s with mostly sunny skies. We could see early morning broken clouds, but by afternoon the clouds should be gone. On Sunday, the Big Day, temperatures will reach 20 above average with sunny conditions. Winds will shift from the west northwest to the south and could potentially reach 20 mph. Our next chance for showers will come late Monday night into Tuesday. Rumbles of thunder could be possible Tuesday as well. Monday will also be in the 60’s, but by Tuesday temperatures will begin to fall back down to seasonal and below average.