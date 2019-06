Meteorologist Joie Bettenhausen joined the KSN Weather Team in June of 2018 as a Weekend Meteorologist. Joie graduated from Valparaiso University May of 2018 with a B. S. in Meteorology and a minor in Digital Media. She has interned at WCIA 3 in Champaign, IL and WGN in Chicago, IL.

Joie's love for weather goes all the way back to when she was just two years old. She can remember watching the Weather Channel and trying to interpret Doppler Radar to her family all throughout her childhood in Joliet, IL. When Joie attended the Valparaiso University Convective Field Study during the summer of 2016, Joie and her classmates correctly forecast and saw four tornadoes, in four consecutive days, in four different states. This experience, as well as, interning in Champaign and Chicago reaffirmed her love for weather and made clear that she wanted to follow a Broadcast Meteorology career.