If you think it's been unusually wet this year, you are correct. Just yesterday we had nearly 4 inches of rain estimated in parts of Crawford County. In Joplin we are 12.5 inches above average since April 1, 2019. Looking back over just the last 3 months Joplin has received 29.21 inches of rain. We've seen 36.6 inches of rain since January 1, 2019.