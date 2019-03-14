Kansas Regional Weather for 3/14/19

KS Regional Weather

Pittsburg, KS - We will see very gusty winds across Southeast Kansas today as a strong area of low pressure moves into the Northern Plains. Winds could gust over 50 miles an hour at times, especially west of Coffeyville and Chanute. These winds will also bring in cooler air with lows tonight near 30.

