Isolated Evening Storms, Cool Overnight
Joplin, MO - Isolated evening storms will end before sunset with dry and cooler air arriving overnight. Lows will be near 50 and may even dip into the upper 40s in a few spots. Mild weather for Thursday but "off and on" showers and storms are likely Friday through the weekend. This could include heavy rain at times.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.