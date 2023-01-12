Thundersnow lighting up the night sky in Kansas City in February, 2022.

Thundersnow is and unusual phenomenon that can result in heavy snowfall.

Thundersnow; it almost sounds like the title of a James Bond movie! It’s actually a weather event that doesn’t happen very often around the globe. Because thundersnow; which is basically lightning that occurs during a snowstorm, is such a rare event, it can evoke a wide range of emotions. While I’m not aware of anyone crying at the onset of thundersnow, myself and at least half of North America remembers a famous television meteorologist’s emotional reaction to thundersnow. During a live segment while covering a snowstorm in Plymouth, Massachusetts for the Weather Channel on February 15, 2015, Jim Cantore became so excited about the lightning strikes that were occurring in the general vicinity, he went crazy, acting like he won the lottery. However, in his thrilling exclamations, he basically stated that he would trade in a 500-million-dollar jackpot for the combined, six thundersnow lightning strikes that occupied a brief period approximately 6 seconds in length!

WHAT CAUSES THE RARE PHENOMENUM CALLED “THUNDERSNOW”?

Thundersnow is associated with winter weather events where moderate to heavy snowfall occurs in an area resulting in snowfall rates as high as 2-3 inches per hour. Meteorological research has shown that the snow is lifted in narrow bands with approximate width around 50 to 60 miles and length in the neighborhood of 100 to 250 miles. And, the lightning aspect is very similar to warm season thunderstorms. Strong updrafts in a storm result in charge separation between snowflakes extending from the bottom part of a cloud into the tops of these very tall structures. Eventually, the potential difference in electrical charge becomes high enough for the development of lightning. An interesting property of thundersnow that distinguishes itself from warm season convection is that the thunder associated with snowstorms is not as loud as typical summertime thunderstorms, due to the sound suppressing nature of falling snowflakes and freshly fallen snow cover.

So, what exactly causes this unusual meteorological phenomenon?

For both rain producing thunderstorms and snow producing thunderstorms, we need three ingredients; a sufficient amount of moisture within the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere, a source of lifting, such as a frontal boundary, and buoyant air; which means a warm and moist, lower atmospheric layer is present under relatively colder air aloft. Buoyancy is basically the same process that causes hot air balloons to rise as the heated air becomes less dense, and thus lighter than the surrounding “cooler” air.

This buoyant lifting motion is always directed vertically. The difference with thundersnow lifting is that the lower atmosphere is usually relatively cold in comparison to warm season instability. Therefore, the weaker, cold season instability requires an additional source of lift for the low level airmass to rise into thunder generating clouds. This source of lift is a process called conditional symmetric instability, or “slant-wise convection”. It is a process whereby the low-level atmosphere is not sufficiently unstable in the vertical direction, but may become “unstable” in the lateral direction, and thus is able to rise along a path which is similar to a ramp that extends several thousand feet into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This “slant-wise” movement of air happens only under certain circumstances where atmospheric structure is correctly aligned; and this specific alignment happens very infrequently. In many cases, the thundersnow occurs north of a warm front, which makes sense because warm frontal lifting helps to initiate the rising motion required for the development of thunderstorm updrafts that are strong enough to produce thundersnow.

So, does thundersnow happen more frequently in Missouri than in some other parts of the country? According to a study published in 2002 by Patrick Market, Director of the University of Missouri’s School of Natural Resources, it was discovered that during an approximate 30-year period from 1961-1990, a relative maximum of thundersnow events occurred in an area from east central Missouri through southwest Missouri; generally aligned with interstate 44 from St. Louis to Springfield.

Counts by station of 3-hourly observations of thunder occurring with snow for the period of 1961–90. Values are subjectively analyzed with contours of three, six, and nine counts per 30 years

Citation: Weather and Forecasting 17, 6; 10.1175/1520-0434(2002)017<1290:ACOTEO>2.0.CO;2

Of course, this study is geographically truncated because observations were limited to locations where lightning was reported primarily at National Weather Service office locations in each state. And, it has been noted in earlier thundersnow studies (before 2015), that thundersnow appears to be reported around metropolitan areas where television, radio, and other communication towers are clustered together. Of course, these metal towers have always been associated with lightning strikes because they are the closest points to the base of thunderstorm clouds, and they are fantastic conductors of electricity. Therefore, these Missouri lightning strikes occurred in just two metropolitan areas, St. Louis and Springfield. Still, it is interesting when you notice that surrounding locations such as, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Memphis, don’t have even one report of thunder. Therefore, one tends to consider what is unique about these Missouri cities?

We may get a chance to experience a thundersnow event across the Four States coming up in February, because longer-range modeling indicates several low-pressure systems moving along a northeast path, from the area around southeast Oklahoma and eastern Texas, toward the Lower Ohio Valley. This particular path places the Four States in a favorable spot for wintery precipitation.

Let the thunder roll!