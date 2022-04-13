JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local tree is feeling the effects of Wednesday’s storms.

A viewer tipped us off to the nearly barren tree just off Airport Drive. Storms from early Wednesday morning brought widespread rain and lightning across the Four States as a cold front moved through from the west.

See the effects of mother nature below:

While the storms are expected to clear up and stay away until Saturday night, a few scattered showers aren’t totally off the table.

