Freezing Temperatures and Rain

Temperatures are going to drop significantly for tomorrow as a strong cold front comes through the four states. The high tomorrow will only reach the lower 30’s. Rain is in the forecast for the morning hours across the area. Freezing rain is a possibility with the best chance occurring between 8 A.M. and 12 P.M. The front is moving from north to south so the northern towns like Nevada will be impacted first with freezing rain. A snowflake here and there is a possibility. No significant accumulation will occur from this system so expect school tomorrow. Behind the front, we can expect cold temperatures with clear skies for several days as the temperatures slowly rise back up.